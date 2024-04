TWO CITY SCHOOLS BRIEFLY PLACED ON LOCKDOWN

SOME SCHOOLS ON THE WESTSIDE OF SIOUX CITY WERE BRIEFLY PUT INTO LOCKDOWN STATUS EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON AFTER A REPORT OF A PERSON WITH A GUN WAS MADE TO AUTHORITIES.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THE CALL CAME IN AROUND 12:15 P.M.:

LOCKDOWN1 OC……..WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL. :17

WEST MIDDLE AND LOESS HILLS ELEMENTARY WERE PLACED INTO LOCKDOWN AND WEST HIGH SCHOOL STARTED TO IMPLEMENT SECURE STATUS.

SGT. GILL SAYS AN OFFICER WAS ON PATROL NEARBY AND QUICKLY FOUND THE PERSON CAUSING CONCERNS:

LOCKDOWN2 OC…….FROM A DISTANCE. :19

GILL SAYS THE OFFICER DETERMINED THERE WAS NO THREAT AND AN ALL CLEAR WAS GIVEN TO THE SCHOOL DISTRICT:

LOCKDOWN3 OC……..IN DANGER. :11

SGT. GILL SAYS THE CALLER DID THE RIGHT THING WHEN THEY SAW SOMEONE WITH WHAT APPEARED TO BE A REAL WEAPON ON WHAT WAS THE SECOND SCHOOL LOCKDOWN THIS WEEK RELATED TO A GUN CALL:

LOCKDOWN4 OC….WAS A SHOOTING. :20

THAT INCIDENT WAS NEAR HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL WEDNESDAY AT 14TH AND MCDONALD STREETS.

NO CHARGES WERE FILED IN THE INCIDENT INVOLVING THE PAINTBALL GUN NEAR WEST MIDDLE.