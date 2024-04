SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE GUN CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY ON MULTIPLE CHARGES RELATED TO A SERIES OF INCIDENTS THAT STARTED AROUND 9:30 THURSDAY NIGHT.

THAT’S WHEN POLICE RECEIVED A 9-1-1 CALL OF A MALE PARTY DRIVING A MAROON PICKUP AND STRIKING MULTIPLE VEHICLES IN THE 2300 BLOCK OF DOUGLAS STREET.

MOMENTS LATER, FOUR MORE 9-1-1 CALLS CAME IN FROM PEOPLE STATING THE SAME MALE POINTED A SHOTGUN AT THEM AND FIRING OFF ROUNDS IN THE AIR THROUGHOUT THE CITY.

AN OFFICER FOUND THE VEHICLE IN THE 400 BLOCK OF JONES STREET AND ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP. BUT THE MALE DRIVER TOOK OFF AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED THROUGH THE DOWNTOWN.

HE FINALLY STOPPED AT A DEAD END IN THE 500 BLOCK OF CHAMBERS STREET, WHERE 57-YEAR-OLD PHILLIP JONAS OF SIOUX CITY WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT INCIDENT.

JONAS WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL FOR FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, THREE COUNTS OF ASSAULT WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON, RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM, TRAFFICKING A STOLEN FIREARM, DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND ADDITIONAL MISDEMEANOR CHARGES.

HE IS BEING HELD ON $32,000 BOND.