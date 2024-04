JONAS ARRESTED FOR FELONY GUN POSSESSION

A SIOUX CITY MAN WAS ARRESTED OVERNIGHT FOR BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM. SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL OF A MALE DRIVING A PICKUP AND HITTING MULTIPLE VEHICLES IN THE 2300 BLOCK OF DOUGLAS STREET AROUND 9:30 P.M.

MOMENTS LATER, ANOTHER 911 CALL CAME IN STATING THE SAME MALE POINTED A SHOTGUN AT THEM. THREE SIMILAR CALLS WERE RECEIVED AND ONE SAID THE MAN ALLEGEDLY FIRED OFF ROUNDS IN THE AIR THROUGHOUT THE CITY.

AN OFFICER LOCATED THE VEHICLE IN THE 400 BLOCK OF JONES STREET AND A PURSUIT BEGAN. 57 YEAR OLD PHILLIP JONAS STOPPED AT A DEAD END IN THE 500 BLOCK OF CHAMBERS STREET AND WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT INCIDENT.

JONAS WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL FOR FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM, TRAFFICKING A STOLEN FIREARM AND ADDITIONAL MISDEMEANOR CHARGES.