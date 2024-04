FORMER USD BASKETBALL PLAYER SENTENCED TO JAIL

A FORMER UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA BASKETBALL PLAYER WHO REPORTEDLY ADMITTED TO RAPING A WOMAN IN 2022, WILL NOT SPEND TIME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY.

A JUDGE SENTENCED 21-YEAR-OLD MIHAI CARCOANA THURSDAY TO SIX MONTHS IN COUNTY JAIL.

OTHER CHARGES WERE DROPPED AFTER HE PLEADED GUILTY TO RAPE EARLIER THIS YEAR.

THE JUDGE ALSO GAVE CARCOANA, WHO IS A ROMANIAN CITIZEN, A SUSPENDED 20-YEAR-PRISON SENTENCE WHICH MEANS HE WON’T SPEND ANY TIME AT THE PENITENTIARY UNLESS HE GETS IN TROUBLE AGAIN.

HE WILL ALSO BE ON PROBATION FOR 20-YEARS.

CARCOANA MAY ALSO BE DEPORTED FOR HIS CRIME.