BIRD FLU FOUND IN SD DAIRY COW HERD

SOUTH DAKOTA AGRICULTURE OFFICIALS ARE REPORTING A LOCAL CASE OF AVIAN INFLUENZA AMONG DAIRY COWS IN THE STATE.

THE HIGHLY PATHOGENIC VIRUS WAS FOUND IN A CATTLE HERD IN THE STATE, BUT OFFICIALS DID NOT SAY WHERE.

DAIRY PRODUCERS IN THE STATE ARE ENCOURAGED TO CLOSELY MONITOR THEIR HERD FOR SYMPTOMS, LIKE DECREASED LACTATION AND LOW APPETITE.

THIS IS THE FIRST CONFIRMED CASE OF AVIAN INFLUENZA IN A DAIRY OPERATION IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE USDA SAYS PASTEURIZATION KILLS THE VIRUS, AND MILK AND DAIRY PRODUCTS ARE SAFE TO CONSUME.

File Photo by Brownfield Ag