ARGUMENTS PRESENTED OVER POTENTIAL EVIDENCE IN GAUSMAN VS SCHOOL BOARD CASE

A ZOOM HEARING WAS CONDUCTED FRIDAY REGARDING THE LAWSUIT FILED BY FORMER SIOUX CITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN AGAINST THE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT AND FOUR SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS.

JUDGE JEFFREY NEARY PRESIDED OVER THE HEARING AND HEARD ARGUMENTS FROM ATTORNEYS REPRESENTING BOTH SIDES THAT FILED MOTIONS ASKING FOR SUMMARY JUDGMENT REGARDING EVIDENCE THAT MAY BE PRESENTED IN THE REMAINING SECOND PHASE OF THE CASE.

GAUSMAN ORIGINALLY SUED THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OVER TWO CLOSED SESSION HEARINGS OF THE SCHOOL BOARD IN 2022 INVOLVING BOARD EVALUATIONS OF HIS JOB PERFORMANCE.

JUDGE NEARY RULED IN FEBRUARY OF THIS YEAR THAT THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S MEETING IN CLOSED SESSION ON JANUARY 24, 2022, DID VIOLATE THE IOWA OPEN MEETINGS ACT, BUT DID NOT IN A SECOND MEETING LATER THAT YEAR ON NOVEMBER 30TH.

A SECOND PHASE OF THE BENCH TRIAL RELATING TO THE JANUARY 2022 MEETING HAS YET TO TAKE PLACE.

JUDGE NEARY WILL RULE ON TODAY’S ARGUMENTS BEFORE THAT PHASE WOULD OR COULD TAKE PLACE.

FILE PHOTO