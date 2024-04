UNICAMERAL ENTERS FINAL DAYS OF 2024 SESSION

THERE’S JUST TWO SCHEDULED DAYS LEFT IN THIS YEAR’S NEBRASKA LEGISLATIVE SESSION, WITH SEVERAL BILLS YET TO BE VOTED ON FOR PASSAGE.

ON WEDNESDAY, A SCHOOL CHOICE BILL ADVANCED AGAIN IN THE UNICAMERAL.

THE MEASURE ALLOCATES 10-MILLION-DOLLARS TO ALLOW LOW-INCOME STUDENTS TO ATTEND PRIVATE SCHOOLS.

WEDNESDAY EVENING A BILL DESIGNED TO INCREASE TAXES ON CANDY, SOFT DRINKS, VETERINARY SERVICES, DIGITAL ADVERTISING, GAMES OF CHANCE AND THE LOTTERY ALSO ADVANCED.

THE TAX INCREASES WOULD PAVE THE WAY FOR A TWO-BILLION-DOLLAR REDUCTION IN PROPERTY TAXES.

BOTH BILLS ARE NOW IN THE ENGROSSING, OR REVIEW PHASE.

THAT IS THE 3RD AND FINAL STAGE NEEDED FOR PASSAGE.

