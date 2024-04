OBBINK NAMED IOWA’S TOP BOYS & GIRLS CLUB MEMBER

RICKY OBBINK, A FRESHMAN FROM SIOUX CITY WEST AND MEMBER OF THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF SIOUXLAND, WAS RECENTLY NAMED IOWA YOUTH OF THE YEAR AT THE STATE YOUTH CELEBRATION IN DES MOINES.

YOUTH OF THE YEAR IS THE SIGNATURE EFFORT FOR BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS ACROSS THE COUNTRY AND REQUIRES CANDIDATES TO PROVIDE A LETTER OF RECOMMENDATION, RESUME, COVER LETTER AND MULTIPLE ESSAYS.

THE CONTESTANTS ALSO GIVE A SPEECH WITH FOLLOW UP QUESTIONS BY A JUDGING COMMITTEE.

OBBINK WAS FIRST NAMED SIOUXLAND’S YOUTH OF THE YEAR AT A BANQUET IN FEBRUARY BEFORE MOVING ON TO STATE COMPETITION.

WINNING AT EACH LEVEL PROVIDES SCHOLARSHIPS FOR POST-SECONDARY EDUCATION FOR OBBINK AND HE WILL CONTINUE TO COMPETE WITH A REGIONAL CONTEST OCCURRING IN CHICAGO DURING THE LAST WEEK OF JUNE.

HE PLANS TO USE THE SCHOLARSHIPS TO ATTEND COLLEGE AND STUDY ENGINEERING AND LATER HOPES TO BE AN ENGINEER FOR NASA.