NO ONE WILL WEAR THE NUMBER 22 FOR THE IOWA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PROGRAM EVER AGAIN.

THE IOWA HAWKEYES HAVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY WILL RETIRE CAITLIN CLARK’S NUMBER.

CLARK BECAME THE ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER FOR BOTH WOMEN’S AND MEN’S BASKETBALL IN HER FOURTH SEASON WITH IOWA.

SHE LED THE PROGRAM TO AN NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP APPEARANCE FOR THE SECOND SEASON IN A ROW WHILE AVERAGING 31-POINT-SIX POINTS AND EIGHT-POINT-NINE ASSISTS THIS PAST SEASON.

Photo from University of Iowa