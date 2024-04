IOWA SUPREME COURTS HEARS ORAL ARGUMENTS ON ABORTION BILL

IOWA’S SUPREME COURT HEARD ORAL ARGUMENTS THURSDAY ON THE FETAL HEARTBEAT LAW THAT’S BEEN ON HOLD SINCE GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SIGNED THE BILL.

THE STATE’S ATTORNEY, ERIC WESSEN, ARGUED THE STATE HAS A RATIONAL INTEREST IN ENACTING THE LAW AND THAT’S HOW IT SHOULD BE VIEWED.

WESSEN SAYS HE BELIEVES THE DISTRICT COURT WOULD HAVE TO DROP ITS INJUNCTION IF THE HIGH COURT FOLLOWS HIS ARGUMENT.

PETER IM REPRESENTED PLANNED PARENTHOOD AND THE A-C-L-U OF IOWA WHICH ARE SEEKING TO BLOCK THE LAW.

HE SAYS THE LAW BLOCKS THE RIGHTS OF WOMEN.

JUSTICES CHRISTOPHER MCDONALD AND SUSAN CHRISTENSEN ASKED IM ABOUT HIS ARGUMENT THAT WOMEN WERE NOT PROPERLY REPRESENTED WHEN ABORTION WAS BANNED AFTER IOWA BECAME A STATE.

THEY ASKED WHY A LAW SHOULD BE BLOCKED THAT WAS PASSED BY A LEGISLATURE THAT NOW INCLUDES DULY-ELECTED WOMEN:

THE COURT IS EXPECTED TO ISSUE A RULING IN JUNE.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS ISSUED A STATEMENT AFTER THE HEARING SAYING “SINCE THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT OVERTURNED ROE V. WADE, THE DECISION OF WHEN TO LIMIT ABORTION HAS BEEN GIVEN BACK TO THE STATES AND THE PEOPLE.”

“FOR IOWA, THE PEOPLE’S ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES HAVE DRAWN A CLEAR LINE, MULTIPLE TIMES, AT WHEN A HEARTBEAT BEGINS”.

REYNOLDS SAYS THE UNBORN HAD THEIR DAY THURSDAY AT THE IOWA SUPREME COURT.

