HOME BUILT BY CAREER ACADEMY STUDENTS TO GO UP FOR SALE

THE FIRST SIOUX CITY CAREER ACADEMY TRADES PATHWAY HOME IS GOING UP FOR SALE.

THE HOME HAS BEEN UNDER CONSTRUCTION BY SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS SINCE THE FALL SEMESTER STARTED LAST SEPTEMBER AND IS NEARING COMPLETION.

GARY NILES IS ONE OF THE INSTRUCTORS AND SAYS THE HOME IS A 1,646 SQUARE FOOT SINGLE-FAMILY, ONE-STORY RANCH DWELLING:

GARY’S BROTHER RICK NILES IS ALSO AN INSTRUCTOR ON THE PROJECT.

HE SAYS LOCAL CONSTRUCTION TRADE BUSINESSES HAVE HELP TRAIN THE STUDENTS ON SKILLS LIKE THE INSTALLATION OF QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS IN THE HOME:

GARY SAYS WHOEVER BUYS THE HOUSE WILL NEED TO HAVE AN EXISTING LOT WITH A BASEMENT TO MOVE IT TO:

INTERESTED BUYERS ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT THEIR FORMAL BIDS TO PURCHASE THE HOME.

RICK SAYS THE COMPLETED HOME WILL BE A GREAT INVESTMENT FOR THE WINNING BIDDER:

POTENTIAL BUYERS MAY TOUR THE HOME ON THURSDAY, APRIL 25TH FROM 5:30 PM TO 7 PM AT SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT’S CONSTRUCTION TRADES BUILDING, LOCATED AT 3000 HWY 75 NORTH IN SIOUX CITY.

THE WINNING BID WILL BE SELECTED BASED ON THE PROPOSED PURCHASE PRICE, FINANCIAL CAPABILITY OF THE BUYER, AND ADHERENCE TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE SALE.

FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO REQUEST A DETAILED BUYER’S GUIDE WITH HOUSE SPECIFICATIONS, PLEASE CALL THE SIOUX CITY CAREER ACADEMY AT 712-279-6668.