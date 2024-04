SUSPECT SOUGHT IN MIDTOWN SHOOTING (Update)

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT WANTED FOR A NOON HOUR SHOOTING THAT SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL.

POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT INVOLVED A DISPUTE BETWEEN TWO TRANSIENTS WHERE ONE SHOT THE OTHER IN THE LEG AROUND 13TH OR 14TH AND MCDONALD STREETS.

THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURY.

BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL WAS PLACED ON LOCKOUT FOR THE SAFETY OF ITS STUDENTS AND SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY A UNIFORMED OFFICER ESCORTED STUDENTS IN THE CYO CENTER BACK ACROSS THE STREET TO THE HIGH SCHOOL.

THE SCHOOL REMAINED ON LOCKOUT UNTIL AROUND 1:30 P.M.

NO DESCRIPTION OF THE SHOOTING SUSPECT HAS BEEN RELEASED,