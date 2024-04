POLICE IDENTIFY VICTIM OF MOTORCYCLE CRASH (Update)

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED THE NAME OF THE PERSON WHO DIED IN A MOTORCYCLE CRASH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ON A HIGHWAY 20 ON RAMP.

POLICE SAY 44-YEAR-OLD NICHOLAS BARNES OF SIOUX CITY DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED WHEN HE LOST CONTROL OF HIS CYCLE AS HE WAS MERGING ONTO HIGHWAY 20 WESTBOUND FROM THE ON-RAMP OFF OF SOUTH LAKEPORT.

Updated 5:20 p.m. 4/11/24

—————————————

ONE PERSON HAS DIED FOLLOWING THE CRASH OF A MOTORCYCLE ON A HIGHWAY 20 ON RAMP IN SIOUX CITY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE MALE DRIVER OF THE MOTORCYCLE WAS MERGING ONTO HIGHWAY 20 WESTBOUND FROM THE ON-RAMP OFF OF SOUTH LAKEPORT WHEN HE APPARENTLY DROPPED OFF THE EDGE OF THE PAVEMENT AT THE END OF THE ON-RAMP AND LOST CONTROL OF THE CYCLE.

THE DRIVER AND MOTORCYCLE SLID SEPARATELY ACROSS THE TRAFFIC LANES INTO THE MEDIAN DIVIDING THE EAST AND WESTBOUND TRAFFIC.

THE MOTORCYCLE SLID INTO THE EASTBOUND TRAFFIC AND WAS STRUCK BY A TRUCK AND CAUGHT FIRE IN A DITCH.

THE MOTORCYCLE DRIVER WAS NOT STRUCK BY ANY VEHICLES, AND WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH CRITICAL INJURIES.

HE WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED AT THE HOSPITAL.

HIS NAME IS NOT BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME AND THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

.