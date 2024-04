LEC AUTHORITY STILL HOPES FOR MID MAY JAIL OPENING

THE AUTHORITY BOARD OVERSEEING THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW COUNTY-CITY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER MET TUESDAY AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

THE L-E-C AUTHORITY ISSUED A NEWS RELEASE FOLLOWING THEIR SESSION STATING THEIR FOCUS CONTINUES TO BE WORKING WITH HAUSMANN CONSTRUCTION AND GOLDBERG GROUP ON THE COMPLETION OF THE PROJECT.

THE STATEMENT CITED ONGOING ISSUES THAT HAVE DELAYED THE PROJECT THE AUTHORITY BOARD SAYS ARE DUE TO ERRORS ON THE PART OF THE MECHANICAL ENGINEERING SERVICES PROVIDED BY GOLDBERG GROUP’S ENGINEERING CONSULTANT, INTROBA.

THE L-E-C GROUP SAYS THE COST AND TIME IMPACT OF THEM ARE STILL BEING DETERMINED, AND SAYS ULTIMATELY, THEY WILL BE ASSERTING THE ADDITIONAL COSTS IT WILL HAVE TO PAY TO HAUSMANN FOR THIS ADDITIONAL WORK AGAINST THE DESIGN PROFESSIONALS, GOLDBERG AND INTROBA.

ALSO, DURING A MARCH INSPECTION OF THE JAIL, STATE INSPECTOR, DELBERT LONGLEY CREATED A LIST OF CORRECTIVE ITEMS THAT NEEDED TO BE COMPLETED BY APRIL 17TH.

A STATE REINSPECTION IS NOW SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 19TH.

THE AUTHORITY’S ESTIMATED SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETION DATE CONTINUES TO BE MID- MAY.

HAUSMAN HAS PROPOSED A NEW SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETION DATE IN JUNE, BUT THE AUTHORITY DOES NOT AGREE WITH THAT DATE,

THE AUTHORITY SAYS THEY AND THE COUNTY CONTINUE TO BE DAMAGED BY THE PROJECT BEING DELAYED AND THE AUTHORITY AND ITS COUNSEL CONTINUE TO ASSESS ITS ADDITIONAL COSTS AND DAMAGES ON THE PROJECT. CAUSED BY THE ACTIONS, INACTIONS, AND CONCURRENT DELAYS BY HAUSMANN, GOLDBERG, AND GOLDBERG’S ENGINEER, INTROBA.

THE AUTHORITY SAYS IT WILLL HOLD THE RESPONSIBLE PARTIES LIABLE FOR SUCH ADDITIONAL COSTS AND DAMAGES.