APRIL IS NATIONAL DONATE LIFE MONTH

UNITYPOINT HEALTH ST. LUKE’S JOINED WITH THE IOWA DONOR NETWORK WEDNESDAY FOR A FLAG RAISING CEREMONY TO INSPIRE LOCAL RESIDENTS TO REGISTER TO BECOME AN ORGAN DONOR DURING NATIONAL DONATE LIFE MONTH.

JOHN JORGENSEN IS WITH THE IOWA DONOR NETWORK:

JORGENSEN SAYS ONE PERSON CAN HELP SAVE OR AFFECT MANY LIVES:

BRITTNI PERRY, DONATION SERVICES COORDINATOR FOR THE IOWA DONOR NETWORK, SAYS IOWANS HAVE STEPPED UP TO HELP:

WHILE WEDNESDAY WAS THE NATIONAL ORGAN DONOR FLAG RAISING DAY, FRIDAY IS NATIONAL WEAR BLUE GREEN DAY TO SUPPORT ORGAN DONATION.