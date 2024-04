SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND THE OFFICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT LAUNCHED ROUND THREE OF FREEDOM WORKS HERE ADS TO RECRUIT MORE WORKERS TO SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE LATEST AD IS “BUILDING IN AMERICA”, WHICH FEATURES GOVERNOR NOEM AS A HOMEBUILDER INVITING WORKERS TO MOVE TO THE STATE.

IN THE AD, GOVERNOR NOEM EXPLAINS THAT SOUTH DAKOTA HAS NO STATE INCOME TAX AND OFFERS ON-THE-JOB APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING.