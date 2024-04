LAWSUIT FILED IN DEATHS OF ANAMOSA PRISON EMPLOYEES

THE FAMILY OF A FEMALE WORKER KILLED BY INMATES AT THE ANAMOSA STATE PENITENTIARY THREE YEARS AGO IS SUING THE STATE OF IOWA.

DAVE BOHL EXPLAINS.

THE TWO PRISONERS, 28-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL DUTCHER OF SIOUX CITY; AND 39-YEAR-OLD THOMAS WOODARD OF UNION, NEBRASKA; HAD BOTH PREVIOUSLY SERVED TIME IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL FOR SEVERAL ROBBERY AND THEFT CHARGES.

BOTH MEN ARE NOW SERVING LIFE IN PRISON FOR THE MURDERS.

DUTCHER WAS TRANSFERRED TO SERVE HIS SENTNECE IN A MISSOURI PRISON.

WOODARD WAS TRANSFERRED TO NEBRASKA.

File photo of Anamosa Prison