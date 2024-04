KIM TAYLOR APPEALS FEDERAL CONVICTION

KIM TAYLOR HAS DECIDED TO APPEAL HER FEDERAL CONVICTION EARLIER THIS MONTH ON 52 COUNTS OF VOTER FRAUD CHARGES.

THE WIFE OF WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR HAS A NEW ATTORNEY FOR HER APPEAL.

GUY WEINSTEIN, AN OMAHA ATTORNEY, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO REPRESENT HER IN THE APPEAL FILED WITH THE 8TH U.S. CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS.

TAYLOR WAS SENTENCED TO FOUR MONTHS IN PRISON TO BE FOLLOWED BY FOUR MONTHS OF HOME CONFINEMENT BACK ON APRIL 1ST.

SHE WAS CONVICTED LAST NOVEMBER BY A FEDERAL JURY OF 26 COUNTS OF PROVIDING FALSE INFORMATION IN REGISTERING AND VOTING, THREE COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT REGISTRATION AND 23 COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT VOTING.

NO TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET YET FOR HER APPEAL.