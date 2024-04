HAWKEYE FANS HELP SET NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL RECORD

THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO WATCHED THE IOWA HAWKEYES WOMEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES ON TV IN THE JUST COMPLETED NCAA NATIONAL TOURNAMENT SET A RECORD EACH TIME THE TEAM PLAYED.

SUNDAY’S CHAMPIONSHIP GAME BECAME THE MOST WATCHED BASKETBALL GAME — MEN’S OR WOMEN’S, COLLEGE OR PRO — SINCE 2019.

THE FINAL THAT SAW DAWN STALEY’S UNDEFEATED SOUTH CAROLINA DEFEAT IOWA AND SUPERSTAR CAITLIN CLARK DREW 18-POINT-SEVEN-MILLION VIEWERS.

IT MARKED THE THIRD TIME IN A WEEK THAT A GAME FEATURING CLARK AND THE HAWKEYES BROKE VIEWERSHIP RECORDS.

THEIR ELITE EIGHT GAME AGAINST LOUISIANA STATE HAD 12-POINT-THREE-MILLION VIEWERS AND THEIR FINAL FOUR GAME AGAINST CONNECTICUT RACKED UP 14-POINT-TWO-MILLION VIEWERS.