GRASSLEY WANTS FARM BILL TO BECOME SENATE PRIORITY

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY IS AGAIN CALLING ON DEMOCRATIC MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER OF NEW YORK TO MOVE FORWARD WITH A BIPARTISAN FEDERAL FARM BILL IN SHORT ORDER.

GRASSLEY SAYS SCHUMER HAS CONTINUED TO LEAVE THE FARM BILL OFF OF THE SENATE’S AGENDA:

GRASSLEY IS URGING SCHUMER TO HOLD TRUE TO HIS COMMITMENT TO SEEK COMPROMISE WITH REPUBLICANS BY PASSING A FIVE-YEAR FARM BILL REAUTHORIZATION THIS YEAR:

GRASSLEY SAYS THAT OLD BILL DOES NOT ACCOUNT FOR ECONOMIC CHANGES OF THE LAST SIX YEARS:

GRASSLEY IS A LIFELONG FARMER AND SENIOR MEMBER OF THE SENATE AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE.