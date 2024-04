CITY COUNCIL APPROVES PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE FUND DONATION

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY VOTED MONDAYTO ACCEPT A $64,000 DONATION FROM THE SIOUXLAND TRAILS FOUNDATION FOR PHASE TWO FUNDING OF THE BIG SIOUX PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE CROSSING PROJECT.

THE DONATION WILL SUPPORT THE PROJECT LOCATED JUST NORTH OF INTERSTATE 29 AND INCLUDES THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PRE-ENGINEERED STEEL TRUSS PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE OVER THE BIG SIOUX RIVER.

THE CITY SAYS IMPROVEMENTS ALSO INCLUDE GRADING, STORM SEWER, RETAINING WALL CONSTRUCTION AND PAVING FOR A 10-FOOT-WIDE TRAIL CONNECTING SOUTH DAKOTA AND IOWA.

THE PROJECT SUPPORTS THE SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRAIL SYSTEM AS PART OF DESTINATION IOWA FUNDING

FILE PHOTO