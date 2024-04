TWO INJURED IN DICKINSON COUNTY ACCIDENT

TWO MINORS ARE HOSPITALIZED AFTER AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING A U-T-V AND AN SUV IN DICKINSON COUNTY EARLY SUNDAY.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 1 A.M. SUNDAY SOUTH OF MILFORD.

THE DICKINSON COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS BOTH VEHICLES WERE NORTHBOUND ON HIGHWAY 71 NEAR 260TH STREET.

HE SAYS THE S-U-V DRIVER, 76-YEAR-OLD RICHARD SWANSON OF SPIRIT LAKE, WAS ATTEMPTING TO PASS THE POLARIS RANGER WHEN ITS DRIVER TURNED IN FRONT OF HIM TO GO WEST ON 260TH STREET.

THE POLARIS RANGER CROSSED IN FRONT OF SWANSON WHO WAS UNABLE TO AVOID COLLIDING WITH THE U-T-V.

THE DRIVER WAS TRAPPED IN THE U-T-V AND WAS PULLED OUT BY SWANSON AND A PASSERBY.

THE U-T-V THEN CAUGHT FIRE AND BECAME FULLY ENGULFED.

THE U-T-VDRIVER SUSTAINED INCAPACITATING INJURIES AND THE PASSENGER WAS SUSPECTED TO HAVE SERIOUS INJURIES.

BOTH MINORS WERE TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL BY AMBULANCE.

THE S-U-V AND U-T-V ARE BOTH CONSIDERED TOTALED.