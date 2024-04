SIOUXLAND HEALTH PROVIDERS LAUNCH HEALTH NEEDS SURVEY

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, MERCYONE AND UNITYPOINT HEALTH HAVE LAUNCHED THE 2024 COMMUNITY HEALTH ASSESSMENT AIMED AT GATHERING INSIGHTS INTO THE HEALTH NEEDS AND PRIORITIES OF SIOUXLAND RESIDENTS.

DISTRICT HEALTH DIRECTOR KEVIN GRIEME SAYS THE SURVEY IS AVAILABLE ELECTRONICALLY IN SEVERAL WAYS:

GRIEME SAYS THE SURVEY IS 13 QUESTIONS LONG AND WILL TAKE ABOUT FIVE MINUTES TO COMPLETE.

HE SAYS THE SURVEY IS MAINLY FOCUSED ON THE METRO AREA, BUT NOT ENTIRELY:

THE SURVEY WILL BE CONDUCTED OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS AND IS AVAILABLE IN MULTIPLE LANGUAGES.

A LINK TO IT IS AVAILABLE HERE:

http://bit.ly/SiouxCityCHA