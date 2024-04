SIOUX CITY STUDENT CREATES MOSAIC ART TRIBUTE TO CLARK

A FOURTH-YEAR DENTAL STUDENT FROM SIOUX CITY AT THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HAS CAREFULLY CRAFTED A WORK OF MOSAIC ART PORTAIT OF HAWKEYE BASKETBALL STAR CAITLIN CLARK — OUT OF MORE THAN 700 RUBIK’S CUBES.

BRIAN DANG CLOSELY HAS BEEN A FAN OF THE IOWA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM AND WANTED A NEW PROJECT TO SINK HIS TEETH INTO WHILE ALSO SPOTLIGHTING THE ACCOMPLISHED CLARK:

DANG1 OC…… “ART OUT OF IT” :19

DANG FOUND A BULK SUPPLIER WHO SOLD HIM THE NECESSARY 720 “MINI” RUBIK’S CUBES FOR AROUND 300-DOLLARS.

HE’S MADE A FEW OTHER SMALLER PIECES OF ART USING THE PLASTIC CUBES AS HIS MEDIUM, BUT NONE OF THEM WERE THIS BIG.

DANG SAYS THE PORTRAIT TOOK A LOT OF PLANNING.

DANG2 OC….”DIFFERENT COLORS” :21

THE WORK FEATURES CLARK IN A WHITE IOWA JERSEY, WITH HER RIGHT HAND TO HER EAR, AND IT’S REMARKABLY REALISTIC.

THE 25-YEAR-OLD DANG SAYS HE’S NEVER MET CLARK ON CAMPUS OR BUMPED INTO HER BETWEEN CLASSES, BUT HE HOPES THEIR PATHS WILL SOMEDAY CROSS.

DANG3 OC….”RUN INTO EACH OTHER” :17

THE PIECE IS ON DISPLAY AT THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA DENTAL BUILDING.

Photo courtesy University of Iowa/Radio Iowa