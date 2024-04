KAUFMANN SAYS IOWA GOP WILL UNITE OVER TRUMP

IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIRMAN JEFF KAUFMANN SAYS THE FRICTION BETWEEN FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS OVER HER NOVEMBER

ENDORSEMENT OF RON DESANTIS WILL EVAPORATE AS THE GENERAL ELECTION CAMPAIGN GETS UNDERWAY.

TRUMP COMPLAINED ABOUT THE GOVERNOR’S LACK OF LOYALTY THROUGHOUT 2023. IN THE WEEKS LEADING UP TO THE IOWA CAUCUSES.

ATTENDEES AT TRUMP RALLIES IN IOWA SOMETIMES BOOED WHEN TRUMP MENTIONED REYNOLDS BY NAME:

KAUFMANN SUGGESTS REYNOLDS AND TRUMP DO HAVE SOME FENCE MENDING TO DO THOUGH:

REYNOLDS HAS BEEN IOWA’S GOVERNOR FOR NEARLY SEVEN YEARS.

KAUFMANN SAYS WITH ONE-POINT-SIX MILLION DOLLARS IN HER CAMPAIGN ACCOUNT AND AN AGGRESSIVE TRAVEL SCHEDULE IN IOWA, REYNOLDS IS WELL POSITIONED TO RUN FOR REELECTION IN 2026 IF THAT’S WHAT SHE INTENDS TO DO.

KAUFMANN MADE HIS COMMENTS DURING TAPING OF “IOWA PRESS” WHICH AIRED FRIDAY ON IOWA P-B-S.