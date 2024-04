ECLIPSE WATCH PARTY PLANNED FOR PUBLIC MUSEUM GREEN

ON MONDAY A SOLAR ECLIPSE WILL TAKE PLACE, AND SIOUX CITY AND OUR PART OF THE COUNTRY WILL EXPERIENCE A PARTIAL SOLAR EVENT.

THERESA WEAVER, EDUCATION DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUX CITY MUSEUM, SAYS THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO VIEW THE PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE MONDAY FROM 12:30 TO 3 P.M. ON THE PUBLIC MUSEUM 4TH STREET PLAZA:

WEAVER SAYS ATTENDEES MAY BRING BLANKETS, LAWN CHAIRS, AND THEIR LUNCH TO THE FREE OUTDOOR EVENT:

RIGHT NOW MONDAY’S FORECAST CALLS FOR PARTLY SUNNY SKIES WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN.

NASA Photo of 2017 eclipse