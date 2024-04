NEW BINS IMPROVE DOWNTOWN RECYCLING

NEW RECYCLING CONTAINERS HAVE BEEN PLACED AT EIGHT DOWNTOWN LOCATIONS IN SIOUX CITY:

ARA MONTAGNE OF CITY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES SAYS COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS CAME UP WITH THE IDEA TO MAKE RECYCLING EASIER IN THE DOWNTOWN, AND GILL HAULING DONATED THE CONTAINERS:

MONTAGNE SAYS WHAT IS AND ISN’T ALLOWED IN THE BINS IS LISTED ON EACH ONE OF THEM:

RAGEN COTE OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS THE CONTAINERS ARE NEEDED BECAUSE MORE PEOPLE ARE NOW RESIDING IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA:

COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS IS HAPPY TO SEE THE IDEA COME TO FRUITION TO IMPROVE DOWNTOWN RECYCLING:

THE EIGHT LOCATIONS ARE LISTED BELOW:

– TYSON EVENTS CENTER – CONVENTION CENTER ON JONES ST.

– 5TH ST. & WATER ST. – 5TH ST. & COURT ST.

– PEARL STREET PARK – 4TH ST. & IOWA ST.

– 3RD ST. & PIERCE ST. – STF EXPO CENTER PARKING LOT