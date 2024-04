NEBRASKA TRANSGENDER STUDENT RESTRICTIONS BILL FAILS IN UNICAMERAL

A BILL THAT WOULD HAVE RESTRICTED NEBRASKA K-12 STUDENT ACCESS TO SCHOOL FACILITIES AND SPORTS TEAMS BASED ON THEIR SEX ASSIGNED AT BIRTH STALLED IN THE UNICAMERAL FRIDAY AFTER A FAILED CLOTURE MOTION.

LB-575 WOULD HAVE ADOPTED THE SPORTS AND SPACES ACT AND RESTRICT STUDENTS TO USING SCHOOL BATHROOMS AND PARTICIPATE IN SCHOOL SPORTS THAT CORRESPOND TO THEIR SEX ASSIGNED AT BIRTH RATHER THAN THEIR GENDER IDENTITY.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SCHOOLS WOULD BE REQUIRED TO DESIGNATE EACH GROUP BATHROOM AND LOCKER ROOM IN SCHOOL BUILDINGS FOR USE BY EITHER BIOLOGICAL FEMALES OR BIOLOGICAL MALES, BASED ON CHROMOSOMES AND ANATOMY AND RESTRICT THEIR USE TO BY THOSE DEFINITIONS.

OMAHA SENATOR MEGAN HUNT OPPOSED THE MEASURE AND FILED NUMEROUS MOTIONS TO EXTEND DEBATE.

AFTER FOUR HOURS OF DEBATE, OMAHA SENATOR KATHLEEN KAUTH OFFERED A MOTION TO INVOKE CLOTURE, WHICH ENDS DEBATE AND FORCES A VOTE ON THE BILL AND ANY PENDING AMENDMENTS.

THE CLOTURE MOTION FAILED 31-15. THIRTY-THREE VOTES WERE NEEDED.

THE BILL IS UNLIKELY TO BE PLACED ON THE AGENDA AGAIN THIS SESSION.

File photo of Sen. Megan Hunt