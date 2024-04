NEBRASKA MAN RECEIVES STATE PATROL SERVICE AWARD FOR HEROIC ACTIONS

A BELLVUE, NEBRASKA MAN WAS HONORED FRIDAY BY GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN AND STATE PATROL SUPERINTENDENT JOHN BOLDUC FOR HIS ACTIONS IN SUBDUING A SHOOTING SUSPECT DURING THE VICTORY CELEBRATION PARADE FOR THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS IN FEBRUARY.

PAUL CONTRERAS RECEIVED THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL PUBLIC SERVICE AWARD.

THE PARADE, MARKING THE CHIEF’S SUPER BOWL WIN, WAS DISRUPTED BY GUNFIRE, RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF ONE WOMAN AND INJURIES TO NEARLY TWO DOZEN OTHER INDIVIDUALS.

CONTRERAS WAS AT THE PARADE WITH HIS THREE DAUGHTERS ON FEBRUARY 14TH.

SHORTLY AFTER THE SHOTS WERE FIRED, HE SPOTTED A MAN RUNNING IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION OF EVERYONE TRYING TO FLEE THE GUNFIRE. AS THAT PERSON APPROACHED, CONTRERAS TACKLED HIM TO THE GROUND.

A WEAPON FELL FROM THE SUSPECT’S COAT AND CONTRERAS HELD HIM FACE DOWN ON THE GROUND UNTIL AUTHORITIES ARRIVED.

CONTRERAS WAS AIDED IN SECURING THE SUSPECT BY A SECOND MAN WHO WAS ALSO AT THE SCENE.

COLONEL BOLDUC SAYS PAUL’S HEROIC ACTIONS MAY HAVE VERY WELL SAVED ADDITIONAL LIVES.