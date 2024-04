KIM TAYLOR ASKS FOR NEW ATTORNEY PENDING APPEAL OF HER CONVICTION

THE ATTORNEY FOR KIM TAYLOR HAS OFFICIALLY FILED A MOTION TO WITHDRAW AS HER COUNSEL.

TAYLOR WAS SENTENCED IN FEDERAL COURT MONDAY TO SERVE FOUR MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON AND FOUR ADDITIONAL MONTHS ON HOME CONFINEMENT BY JUDGE LEONARD STRAND IN SIOUX CITY MONDAY AFTERNOON.

TAYLOR, THE WIFE OF WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR, WAS CONVICTED ON 52 COUNTS OF VOTER FRAUD CHARGES LAST NOVEMBER BY A FEDERAL JURY.

HER ATTORNEY, F. MONTGOMERY BROWN, ADVISED THE JUDGE AT THE END OF THE SENTENCING HEARING THAT HE WOULD NO LONGER BE REPRESENTING HER AS HIS RETENTION WAS ONLY FOR THE DISTRICT COURT HEARINGS.

HIS MOTION FILED FRIDAY STATES THAT TAYLOR IS UNABLE FINANCIALLY AND DECLINES TO RETAIN HIM TO REPRESENT HER IN ANY APPEAL.

HE SAYS IN THE FILING THAT TAYLOR DESIRES TO FILE AN APPEAL AND HAS ASKED HIM TO WITHDRAW FROM THE CASE BEFORE SHE PURSUES AN APPEAL OF HER CONVICTION.