IOWA LAWMAKERS HOPE TO ADJOURN SESSION ON TIME

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE HOPES TO ADJOURN ON TIME THIS YEAR, WITH APRIL 16TH AS THE TARGET DATE.

THAT’S WHEN THE DAILY PER DIEM PAYMENTS TO LAWMAKERS FOR LIVING EXPENSES IN DES MOINES EXPIRE.

REPRESENTATIVE BOB HENDERSON OF SIOUX CITY SAYS THERE’S ONE BIG ISSUE LEFT TO RESOLVE AMONG BILLS THE HOUSE AND SENATE ARE CONSIDERING:

REPUBLICANS HAVE A MAJORITY IN THE HOUSE AND SENATE AND HOLD THE GOVERNOR’S SEAT, BUT THROUGH THE SESSION HAVEN’T ALWAYS AGREED WITH EACH OTHER ON PROPOSED BILLS.

HENDERSON SAYS THAT’S PART OF THE LEGISLATIVE PROCESS:

HENDERSON SAYS WHETHER ITS WITHIN THE G-O-P, OR REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS, THE END RESULT OF PROPOSED BILLS IS SOME SORT OF COMPROMISE:

MANY BILLS THE PAST WEEK HAVE HAD BI-PARTISAN SUPPORT, WITH 90 OR MORE MEMBERS OF THE HOUSE VOTING IN FAVOR OF THE LEGISLATION.