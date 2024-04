FEENSTRA IMPRESSED BY HOME BUILDING HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA GOT AN UPCLOSE LOOK AT SIOUX CITY’S CAREER ACADEMY ON FRIDAY.

THE 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN RECEIVED A TOUR FROM BUILDING TRADES HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS WHO TOOK FEENSTRA THROUGH HOMES THEY ARE CONSTRUCTING AT THE LEWIS BOULEVARD ACADEMY:

FEENSTRA SAYS THE STUDENTS ARE LEARNING LIFETIME SKILLS TO LEAD THEM TO GOOD PAYING CAREERS IN FIELDS WHERE MORE WORKERS ARE NEEDED:

FEENSTRA WAS ACCOMPANIED BY STATE REPRESENTATIVES JACOB BOSSMAN AND BOB HENDERSON ON THE TOUR.