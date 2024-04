DORDT UNIVERSITY TO EXPAND FACILITIES

CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS AT DORDT UNIVERSITY IN SIOUX CENTER ARE GETTING UNDERWAY.

DORDT PLANS TO BUILD A NEW DINING COMMONS AND EXPAND THE B.J. HAAN AUDITORIUM.

FOUNDATION WORK WILL BE CONFINED TO THE AREA BETWEEN THE CAMPUS CENTER AND THE BJ HAAN AUDITORIUM UNTIL AFTER COMMENCEMENT.

AFTER THAT, THE PARKING AREA EAST OF THE AUDITORIUM WILL BE FENCED OFF IN PREPARATION FOR WORK ON A RECITAL HALL.

A NEW DINING COMMONS WILL CONNECT THE CAMPUS CENTER AND THE AUDITORIUM.

THE NEW DINING ARE WILL HOLD SOME 400 PEOPLE FOR MEAL SERVICE AND WILL BE OPEN TO STUDENTS FOR MORE HOURS PER DAY THAN THE CURRENT ONE ALLOWS.

THE NEW DINING COMMONS WILL ALSO INCLUDE AN OUTDOOR PATIO SPACE.

A NEW 250 SEAT RECITAL HALL / BAND ROOM WILL PROVIDE SPACE FOR MUSICIANS AND OTHERS TO LEARN, PRACTICE, AND PERFORM FOR SMALL AUDIENCES.

BOTH PROJECTS ARE TO BE COMPLETED IN 2025.