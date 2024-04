Women’s NCAA Final 4 Hoop Tickets Cost More Than Men’s This Year

IT WILL COST BASKETBALL FANS MORE TO GO TO THE WOMEN’S FINAL FOUR THAN THE MEN’S THIS YEAR. THE CHEAPEST AVAILABLE ALL-SESSION TICKET THAT INCLUDES FRIDAY’S WOMEN’S FINAL FOUR GAMES AND SUNDAY’S CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE IN CLEVELAND IS GOING FOR ABOUT A THOUSAND DOLLARS.

MEANWHILE, FANS CAN GET AN ALL-SESSION PASS FOR THE MEN’S FINAL FOUR AT STATE FARM STADIUM IN GLENDALE, ARIZONA FOR JUST UNDER 700-DOLLARS.

THE WOMEN’S FINAL FOUR FEATURES IOWA SUPERSTAR CAITLIN CLARK, UNDEFEATED SOUTH CAROLINA, U-CONN STAR PAIGE BUECKERS [ BECKERS ] AND NORTH CAROLINA STATE.

UCONN, NORTH CAROLINA STATE, PURDUE AND ALABAMA ARE VYING FOR THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE MEN’S SIDE.

YOU WILL HEAR THE IOWA GAME FRIDAY NIGHT HERE ON KSCJ.