SUSPECT CHARGED IN SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT ON 14TH STREET

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY FIRING SHOTS AT A MALE WHO WAS STANDING ON HIS FRONT STOOP WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ON 14TH STREET.

40-YEAR-OLD JO HANSEN IS CHARGED WITH GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, ASSAULT WITH INTENT TO INFLICT SERIOUS INJURY, AND INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON.

POLICE SAY HANSEN AND A FEMALE WERE WALKING BY THE VICTIM’S HOME WHEN HANSEN ALLEGEDLY APPROACHED HIM, PULLED OUT A HANDGUN AND FIRED TWO SHOTS.

ONE ROUND STRUCK THE FRONT DOOR AND THE OTHER ROUND HIT THE RESIDENCE.

HANSEN THEN FLED ON FOOT AND WAS LOCATED ABOUT AN HOUR LATER IN THE 200 BLOCK OF 13TH STREET.

ARREST REPORTS SAY THE TWO MEN KNOW EACH OTHER.

HANSEN IS BEING HELD ON $20,000 BOND IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.