NO TUITION INCREASE PLANNED AT SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES

AS EXPECTED, STUDENTS WILL NOT HAVE TO PAY MORE TO ATTEND SOUTH DAKOTA’S PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES THIS FALL.

SOUTH DAKOTA’S BOARD OF REGENTS DECIDED THURSDAY IN A MEETING AT THE USD CAMPUS IN VERMILLION TO NOT INCREASE TUITION OR FEES AT THE STATE’S PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES FOR THE 2024-25 SCHOOL YEAR.

STATE LAWMAKERS PROVIDED OVER FIVE-POINT-SEVEN-MILLION DOLLARS IN ADDITIONAL FUNDING LAST MONTH FOR THE UNIVERSITIES SO THAT TUITION AND MANDATORY FEES COULD REMAIN FLAT.

THE MONEY WAS THE TOP PRIORITY FOR THE BOARD OF REGENTS LAST YEAR AND WAS ALSO SUPPORTED BY GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IN HER BUDGET PLANS.

IT WAS THE FOURTH TIME IN FIVE YEARS THE REGENTS HAVE HELD FIRM ON NOT INCREASING TUITION OR MANDATORY FEES FOR SOUTH DAKOTA’S PUBLIC UNIVERSITY STUDENTS.