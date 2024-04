NEW IDENTITY VERIFICATION SYSTEM USED FOR IOWA JOBLESS CLAIMS

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT IS NOW USING WHAT’S CALLED THE I-D-ME (ID.ME) IDENTITY VERIFICATION SYSTEM FOR UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS.

I-W-D EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS IT’S A MODERN SYSTEM THAT MAKES SURE UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS AREN’T STOLEN.

ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS PRESENT YOUR INFORMATION TO BE CHECKED.

TOWNSEND SAYS ANYTIME YOU ARE DEALING WITH PAYING A BENEFIT THERE ARE GOING TO BE PEOPLE WHO TRY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT, AND THIS BOLSTERS THEIR EFFORTS TO PREVENT THAT FRAUD.

SHE SAYS THEY HAD GOOD RESULTS IN THEIR PILOT RUN OF THE PROGRAM:

SINCE JANUARY I-D-ME HAS ALSO ALREADY HELPED IDENTIFY AND HALT MORE THAN 12-HUNDRED FRAUDULENT ATTEMPTS TO OBTAIN BENEFITS.

THE I-D-ME IS NOW REQUIRED OF ANYONE WHO FILES AN UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIM.

