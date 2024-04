NEBRASKA TREASURER TALKS ON PROPERTY & SALES TAX PRIORITIES

NEBRASKA STATE TREASURER TOM BRIESE IS TOURING THE STATE SUPPORTING GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN’S PROPOSED GOAL OF REDUCING PROPERTY TAXES BY 40 PERCENT.

BRIESE, WHO SERVED SEVEN YEARS IN THE NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE BEFORE BECOMING TREASURER, SAYS HIS FOCUS AND PRIORITY WAS THEN ON PROPERTY TAX RELIEF AND REFORM:

BRIESE SAYS THE GOVERNOR’S EFFORTS IN THIS REGARD ISN’T A TAX INCREASE; IT’S REVENUE NEUTRAL TAX REFORM.

IT INVOLVES STATE FUNDING FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

HE SAYS THE CURRENT DEBATE ABOUT EXPANDING SALES TAXES IS RELATED TO THE PROPERTY TAX ISSUE:

BUT AS BRIESE SAYS, THE UNICAMERAL HAS MORE WORK TO DO TO FINALIZE WHAT TAX CHANGES WILL OCCUR FOR PROPERTY OR SALES TAXES:

BRIESE SAYS HE SUPPORTS THE PROPOSED SALES TAX CHANGES TO DRIVE DOWN THE PROPERTY TAX RATE, AND THAT IS HOW HE BELIEVES IT WILL BE REVENUE NEUTRAL FOR NEBRASKANS.