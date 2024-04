THE NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE IS NOT CHANGING THE WAY THE STATE AWARDS ITS ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES.

AN AMENDMENT CALLED FOR AWARDING ALL FIVE OF THE STATE’S ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES TO A SINGLE CANDIDATE.

THE MEASURE, WHICH WAS ATTACHED TO ANOTHER BILL, FAILED IN THE UNICAMERAL ON WEDNESDAY.

NEBRASKA IS ONE OF TWO STATES THAT AWARD ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES TO THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE WHO RECEIVES THE MOST VOTES IN EACH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT, INSTEAD OF A WINNER TAKE ALL FORMAT.