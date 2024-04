CARS COLLIDE IN NORFOLK, THEN ARE STRUCK BY TRAIN

A MINOR CAR ACCIDENT IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA THURSDAY MORNING ENDED UP LATER INVOLVING ANOTHER ACCIDENT INVOLVING A TRAIN.

IT STARTED AROUND 8:15 A.M. WITH A COLLISION AT 7TH STREET AND MADISON AVENUE BETWEEN TWO CARS, WHICH THEN PULLED OFF THE ROADWAY AT THE RAILROAD TRACKS IN THE 600 BLOCK OF WEST MADISON AVENUE.

POLICE SAY AS THE DRIVERS EXCHANGED INFORMATION, A SOUTH BOUND TRAIN BEGAN APPROACHING.

ONE OF THE DRIVER’S COULD NOT LOCATE THE KEYS TO THE PARKED CAR AND WAS UNABLE TO MOVE IT BEFORE THE TRAIN STRUCK IT, PUSHING IT INTO THE SECOND PARKED CAR RESULTING IN MORE DAMAGE TO THE VEHICLES.

BOTH CARS WERE UNOCCUPIED AT THE TIME AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THE TRAIN STOPPED AFTER THE COLLISION, BLOCKING MORNING TRAFFIC ON MADISON, NORFOLK, AND BRAASCH AVENUES UNTIL SHORTLY BEFORE 9 A.M.