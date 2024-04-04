Buena Vista Names Athletic Director

Buena Vista University President Brian Lenzmeier has announced that he has named Amy Maier as Director of Athletics, effective immediately.

Maier has been with the department for the last ten years and has served as the university’s Interim Director of Athletics since August 2023.

She began as an administrative assistant when she arrived in the fall of 2014 before becoming Assistant Director of Athletics in 2015, and later was promoted to Associate Director of Athletics in the summer of 2021.

Maier also serves as the University’s Senior Women’s Administrator.

Maier will continue to report to Dr. Brandon Johnson ’04, who will now hold the title of Vice President for Athletics, Enrollment, and Marketing.

Maier will take on the day-to-day role of staff, team and department oversight, and development.

She will remain in charge of compliance work, competition scheduling, and will represent BVU at both conference and national meetings.

Dr. Johnson, meanwhile, has overseen athletics since last fall when Maier stepped into the interim role.

He will be responsible for, in collaboration with Maier and athletics staff, establishing and achieving the overall vision, long-term goals, and short-term goals for athletics.

In addition to these updates, President Lenzmeier confirmed that Maier will continue to be supported by BVU Head Coaches Steve Eddie, Trevor Johnson, and Will Baumann, as Assistant Directors of Athletics, where they will also serve as mentors for other coaches within the department.