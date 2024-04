WARRANT ISSUED FOR ARREST OF WESLEY STATEN

POLICE ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO IS WANTED ON TWO COUNTS OF VEHICULAR HOMICIDE.

30-YEAR-OLD WESLEY LOUIS STATEN IS WANTED ON CHARGES STEMMING FROM A TWO VEHICLE CRASH LAST OCTOBER THAT CLAIMED THE LIVES OF TWO PEOPLE AT 6TH AND WESLEY PARKWAY.

AUTHORITIES SAY STATEN ALLEGEDLY WAS DRIVING A FORD EXPEDITION WESTBOUND ON 6TH STREET AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED AND RAN A RED LIGHT, STRIKING A NORTHBOUND FORD FUSION IN THE INTERSECTION OF 6TH AND WESLEY PARKWAY.

THE OCCUPANTS OF THE FUSION, 51-YEAR-OLD TERRY ALAN FRISBIE OF SIOUX CITY AND 50-YEAR-OLD JUDITH LEE JORDAN OF LE MARS DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED IN THE CRASH.

IF ANYONE KNOWS THE WHEREABOUTS OF WESLEY LOUIS STATEN THEY ARE ASKED TO CONTACT THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 712-279-6960 OR CRIME STOPPERS AT 712-258-8477.