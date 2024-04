IOWA NOW HAS A LAW MODELED AFTER THE FEDERAL RELIGIOUS FREEDOM RESTORATION ACT.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

RELIGION OC…SOQ. :23

THE FEDERAL RELIGIOUS FREEDOM RESTORATION ACT WAS APPROVED IN 1993.

THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE SAYS 26 OTHER STATES HAVE ADOPTED SIMILAR LAWS IN THE PAST THREE DECADES.

File photo