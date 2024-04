POWERBALL JACKPOT TOPS A BILLION DOLLARS

THE POWERBALL JACKPOT HAS GROWN TO MORE THAN ONE BILLION DOLLARS FOR TONIGHT’S (WEDNESDAY) DRAWING.

IT FOLLOWS THE MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WON LAST WEEK THAT WAS ALSO MORE THAN ONE BILLION DOLLARS.

IOWA LOTTERY SPOKESPERSON, MARY NEUBAUER, WATCHES A SPECIFIC ASPECT OF THE GAME WHEN THE JACKPOTS GET HIGHER.

PBJ1 OC………PARTICULAR DRAWING” :13

NEUBAUER SAYS THE COVERAGE NUMBER ISN’T ALWAYS A PREDICTOR THAT A JACKPOT WILL BE CLAIMED.

PBJ2 OC………IN THE GAME” :13

NEUBAUER SAYS THE POWERBALL GAME HAS COME A LONG WAY, AS THE STARTING JACKPOT AT THE BEGINNING WAS TWO MILLION DOLLARS.