A SALES TAX REFORM BILL IS ONE STEP CLOSER TO BECOMING LAW IN NEBRASKA.

THE PROPOSAL WOULD RAISE THE STATE SALES TAX BY ONE PERCENT AND ADD EXTRA SALES TAX TO SODA, CANDY, PET GROOMING AND DRY CLEANING.

THE MEASURE WOULD ALSO DOUBLE THE VAPE TAX AND INCREASE THE CIGARETTE TAX TO ONE DOLLAR PER PACK.

THE BILL HAS ADVANCED TO THE NEXT ROUND OF DEBATE IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE.