SC FIRE RESCUE & POLICE COLLECT FOOD DONATIONS FOR SOUP KITCHEN

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WAS AWARDED THE “HEROES AGAINST HUNGER” TROPHY FOR COLLECTING THE MOST CANNED GOODS FOR THE CITY’S SOUP KITCHEN ON TUESDAY.

AARON TYLER OF LEADERSHIP SIOUXLAND PRESENTED THE TROPHY FOR THE FOOD DONATED AT THE CITY’S SEVEN FIRE STATIONS:

IT WAS THE FIRST OF WHAT’S HOPED TO BE AN ANNUAL COMPETITION BETWEEN THE CITY’S POLICE AND FIRE DEPARTMENTS TO COLLECT FOOD FOR THE SOUP KITCHEN ON WEST 7TH STREET:

TYLER SAYS HE HOPES PEOPLE WILL DONATE TO THE SOUP KITCHEN ALL YEAR ROUND:

THE SOUP KITCHEN PROVIDES MEALS TO THOSE IN NEED THROUGH THOSE LOCAL DONATIONS.