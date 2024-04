PLEA AGREEMENT REACHED IN PLYMOUTH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE CASE

THE DETAILS OF A PLEA AGREEMENT FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE AND OTHER COUNTS IN A PLYMOUTH COUNTY FATAL ACCIDENT IN JUNE OF 2022 HAVE BEEN FILED.

32-YEAR-OLD DAVID DIAZ WILL PLEAD GUILTY TO THE AMENDED CHARGE OF HOMICIDE BY VEHICLE, RECKLESS DRIVING, A CLASS C FELONY.AND OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED RESULTING IN SERIOUS INJURY, A CLASS D FELONY.

DIAZ WILL SERVE UP TO TEN YEARS IN PRISON ON THE FIRST COUNT AND UP TO FIVE YEARS ON THE SECOND COUNT WITH THE TERMS SERVED CONSECUTIVELY.

HE IS ALSO ORDERED TO PAY RESTITUTION OF $150,000 AND PAY A FINE OF $2395.00.

CHARGES OF OWI-1ST OFFENSE, RECKLESS DRIVING AND SPEEDING WILL BE DROPPED.

AUTHORITIES SAY DIAZ WAS DRIVING SOUTH ON HIGHWAY 75 AT 81 MILES AN HOUR WHEN HE CRASHED INTO THE REAR OF A CAR THAT HAD SLOWED TO TURN AT C-70.

THE CRASH RESULTED IN FATAL INJURIES TO A PASSENGER IN THE BACK SEAT OF THAT CAR.

45-YEAR-OLD ERMIOHNE HOSWA OF SIOUX CITY WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE OTHER DRIVER, 22-YEAR-OLD UZAEL ABRAHAM OF SIOUX CITY WAS ALSO INJURED.