THE OAK VIEW GROUP TEAM IN SIOUX CITY HAS OFFICIALLY ASSUMED MANAGEMENT OF THE CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

OAK VIEW GROUP WILL PROVIDE MANAGEMENT AND FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICES FOR THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

NICK PALMIOTTI, THE GENERAL MANAGER OF THE CITY’S EVENTS CENTER AND ORPHEUM THEATRE, WILL ALSO ASSUME THE ROLE OF GENERAL MANAGER AT THE CONVENTION CENER.

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL VOTED IN JANUARY TO AWARD THE MANAGEMENT CONTRACT TO OAK VIEW GROUP.