NEW NEBRASKA VOTER I.D. LAW IS NOW IN EFFECT

A LAW REQUIRING A PERSON TO HAVE VALID IDENTIFICATION IN ORDER TO VOTE IN NEBRASKA TOOK EFFECT APRIL 1ST.

THE I.D. MUST HAVE THE VOTERS NAME AND PHOTO ON IT.

VOTERS WHO PLAN TO VOTE IN PERSON IN THE MAY 14TH PRIMARY WILL HAVE TO BRING THEIR DRIVER’S LICENSE, PASSPORT, OR COLLEGE ID FOR THEIR BALLOT TO COUNT.

OTHER ACCEPTED TYPES INCLUDE A MILITARY OR TRIBAL I.D.

EXPIRED FORMS OF ID WILL ALSO BE ACCEPTED IF THEY HAVE A NAME AND PICTURE ON THEM.

Graphic from Nebraska Sec. of State