Musketeers Sign High Scoring Forward To 2024-25 Tender

The Sioux City Musketeers have announced today that they have signed forward Nikita Klepov to a tender for the 2024-25 season.

Klepov, a 5’9, 146 pound left handed forward played for the Wilkes Barre-Scranton Knights 15U AAA team this season. In 22 games he has racked up an incredible 72 points on 31 goals and 41 assists.

“It’s a very good town with very kind people,” said Nikita Klepov. “I’ve met a couple of the guys they’re so friendly. I can’t wait to play my first game here, I want to help the team win.”

“Nikita is an extremely dynamic offensive player,” said Sioux City General Manager, Sean Clark. “He has the ability to drive offense for himself and those around him. His speed and edge work allow him to navigate the traffic areas of the ice, while his stick skill paired with his vision and creativity help to make him a threat every time he touches the puck.”

“Nikita is a high skilled playmaking winger, who we believe can be an impact player next year at the USHL level.” said Musketeers Head Coach, Jason Kersner.

“A tender is essentially a player that we are committed to next year,” said Clark. “It removes the player from the USHL draft and puts him on our roster at the start of the season. It’s a way of attracting high end, high skilled and high talented players to our organization.”

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2008 birth year players in exchange for their first and second-round picks in the 2024 USHL Phase I Draft.

As a result of signing Klepov the Musketeers surrender their first-round pick in Phase I of the USHL Draft this upcoming spring.

Each tendered player will be on their respective team’s roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team’s regular season games.